Brett Favre defends Drew Brees over national anthem comments

Drew Brees came under fire earlier this year when he spoke out against national anthem protests, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback has since apologized on numerous occasions. Brett Favre is among those who do not believe those apologies were necessary.

During a recent interview on “America This Week” with Eric Bolling, Favre defended Brees for standing up for his beliefs. The Hall of Famer said he disagrees with the way Brees “got bullied” over his opinion.

“I think Drew stated clearly what he was standing for,” Favre said, via Josh Carter of WLBT. “There’s no question about it and he wasn’t wrong.”

Favre added that he believes there are a lot of things that need to be fixed in the country but said “the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints can’t fix it.”

Brees said in June that he would not agree with national anthem protests even in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a police officer. That drew enormous backlash from all across the sports world, including from some of his own teammates. Brees later issued a lengthy apology and has completely changed his stance.

Brees and his family said they received death threats over his national anthem remarks, so it’s hard to disagree with Favre that he was bullied. Whether you side with Brees’ original opinion or not, some of the reaction was completely out of line.