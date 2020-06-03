Michael Thomas calls out Drew Brees over thoughts on national anthem protests

There has been a lot of talk about national anthem protests returning to the NFL in large numbers this season in the wake of the death of George Floyd, and Drew Brees made it clear on Wednesday that he still would not agree with kneeling before games. That opinion did not sit well with the quarterback’s favorite receiver.

Brees said he still disagrees with national anthem protests because he feels they disrespect the American flag and those who have served in the military.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

The New Orleans Saints star faced immediate backlash over the comments, and Michael Thomas was among those who called Brees out. Thomas wrote on Twitter that he doesn’t care whether Brees approves of the protests and said the 41-year-old doesn’t know any better.

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Brees and Thomas have arguably the best on-field connection in the NFL, but they obviously strongly disagree on this particular topic. Brees is not the first prominent member of the NFL community to openly condemn national anthem protests.