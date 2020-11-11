Brett Favre: Eagles should have kept Nick Foles over Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but the Philadelphia Eagles continue to stand by him. If you ask Brett Favre, they should have parted ways with the former first-round pick roughly two years ago.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” this week, Favre said he believes the Eagles made the wrong choice sticking with Wentz over Nick Foles. The Hall of Famer said he understands Philadelphia focusing on Wentz’s upside, but he’s surprised they didn’t name Foles their starter after Foles led them to a Super Bowl win.

“I actually thought that they should have kept Nick Foles rather than Carson Wentz just based off of production and where they got to,” Favre said, as transcribed by Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They won a Super Bowl with Foles. And that was a little bit surprising. They’re obviously banking on his upside. How many more years do you let it linger before you stick with [Wentz] or cut bait? That’s a question they only can answer.”

Favre also shared some insight into what he thinks has gone wrong with Wentz.

“I’m gonna heir on the side of lack of consistency — who are you throwing to — more than anything,” Favre said. “They’ve had to mix players in and out. That being said, other quarterbacks have managed to handle that very well. I get the other side of the argument that you gotta make it work.”

It’s important to remember that the Eagles were 11-2 with Wentz as their starter before Foles took over in 2017. The former No. 2 overall pick played at an MVP-caliber level for stretches, so the Wentz we are seeing this season is not the one Philly chose over Foles. Still, it’s fair to wonder if Foles would have been a better fit.

Wentz has thrown 12 interceptions this season, which is the most in the NFL. His passer rating of 73.2 is better than only Sam Darnold’s. Despite that and a 3-4-1 record, the Eagles are in first in the NFC East. We were reminded again recently of how head coach Doug Pederson feels about Wentz. No big changes appear to be on the horizon in Philly — at least for now.