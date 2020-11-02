Doug Pederson again addresses talk of benching Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles got an opportunity to face the worst defense in the NFL on Sunday night, but you would not have known it. Carson Wentz once again struggled and the Eagles’ offense scored just 15 points, which has once again led to many calling for the quarterback to be benched. Head coach Doug Pederson insists that still is not a consideration.

Wentz completed just 15-of-27 passes for 123 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Philadelphia’s 23-9 loss. Pederson was asked on Monday if he thought about benching him at any point. The coach said his “mind wasn’t there.”

Doug Pederson reiterates he didn't think of benching Wentz last night. "My mind wasn't there. I wasn't going there." "Listen, Carson's our starter and we have a lot of trust and faith in him." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 2, 2020

Pederson also said Wentz understands he needs to stop turning the ball over. The 27-year-old has thrown 12 interceptions on the season, which is more than any other quarterback in the NFL. Wentz’s passer rating is 73.2. Only Drew Lock and Sam Darnold have been worse in that department.

Wentz signed a huge extension with the Eagles last year, which is probably one of the main reasons they are not thinking about benching him. Assuming the reports we heard about rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts during training camp are true, Wentz would likely be a lot closer to getting the hook if not for his contract.