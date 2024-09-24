Brett Favre reveals shocking health diagnosis

NFL legend Brett Favre has made a troubling revelation about his health.

While delivering his testimony at a Congressional hearing on welfare reform Tuesday, Favre revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The Hall of Fame quarterback shared the information while speaking about how he lost a large investment in a company that he believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre told members of Congress. “I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, speaking now at a Congressional hearing on welfare misspending and reform, says he has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Favre is 54. pic.twitter.com/WS4NEOAh7o — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 24, 2024

As A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports notes, Favre had invested in Prevacus, which is a now-defunct drug company that received $2 million in funds and listed the Green Bay Packers legend as its largest donor.

Favre allegedly received $1.1 million in welfare funds in his home state of Mississippi for speeches he never made. The 54-year-old has also been accused of using welfare funds to pay for a new $5 million volleyball arena at Southern Mississippi. Favre has not been charged in the case but has repaid $1.1 million in debt to the state. He has claimed he had no knowledge of where the money he received came from, which he reiterated during Tuesday’s hearing.

While he was not charged criminally, Favre is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services to recover nearly $100 million in misspent welfare funds. Favre last year filed a lawsuit of his own against a fellow NFL legend who publicly criticized him over the case.

Favre played in the NFL for 20 seasons from 1991-2010. He spent the bulk of his career in Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl and three consecutive NFL MVP Awards from 1995-1997.

Favre, who ranks fourth in the NFL all time with 71,838 passing yards, was known for his toughness and playing through injuries. He said several years ago that he had been suffering from other significant health issues he believes were the result of playing football.