Brett Favre reveals what Aaron Rodgers told him in text message

It is hard to imagine anyone having a better understanding of what Aaron Rodgers is going through than Brett Favre, and the Hall of Famer said he has spoken with his former teammate about the situation in Green Bay.

Favre spoke with the “Wilde & Tausch” show on 100.5 ESPN Madison on Wednesday morning about the drama surrounding Rodgers and the Packers. Favre said the difference between Rodgers’ situation and Favre’s situation in 2008 was that Green Bay was willing to trade Favre. The 51-year-old also shared a recent text message exchange he had with Rodgers in which he joked that the reigning NFL MVP might wind up with the New Orleans Saints.

Favre said he sent Rodgers a text: “I said, ‘Hey, am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year,’ just joking. He said Rodgers replied: “Hey buddy, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. … Thanks for checking on me. I’ll touch base with you after this is all over.” https://t.co/hAMbw3isC8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2021

Even if the Packers do give in and trade Rodgers, they are reportedly unwilling to send him to an NFC team. That could be why Rodgers does not envision himself playing for the Saints.

Favre was also asked if he believes Rodgers and the Packers can work through their differences. He said he doesn’t believe Rodgers will return to Green Bay this season.

"Will he just swallow his pride and come in? Maybe. But I don’t see that happened. If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me he’d rather sit out and play. That’s just my gut. I think you guys know Aaron fairly well enough to feel the same way.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2021

Rodgers is upset that the Packers traded up in the first round to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year. Favre, of course, was upset when Green Bay wanted to replace him with Rodgers. The two may have had their differences years ago, but their relationship seems to have improved. They certainly have plenty in common.

Favre said a few months ago that he did not buy the talk of Rodgers leaving the Packers, but the circumstances were a lot different then. At this point, it sounds like there is only one move the Packers can make that would begin to satisfy Rodgers.