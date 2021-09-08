Brett Favre wishes he could have played 17-game season

Plenty of current NFL players aren’t really eager to play a 17-game regular season. Brett Favre clearly does not share that point of view.

Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he would have loved to play an extra regular season game during his career, adding that he finds it far superior to a full slate of four preseason games.

“I just wish that it would have happened while I was playing,” Favre said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I would much rather play an extra regular-season game or two or three than preseason. Yeah, you run the risk of injury or the percentages go up — I don’t know how much — but I would assume playing one series in a preseason game versus four quarters in a regular season game the percentages would go up.

“You know, I’ve said this my whole career. I’d much rather practice, study, do all the things you have to do, and at the end of the week play for real, versus maybe not even playing as some do during preseason. So I think [the 17-game schedule] is a really good thing. I just wish it would have happened while I was playing.”

Favre’s opinion would probably put him in the minority based on how some players responded to the change. That said, we’re talking about a guy who started 297 consecutive games at one point. He’d probably have happily played a 30-game season if he’d been asked to.

There’s a lot of talk that further expansion of the schedule will be on the table in the years to come. It remains to be seen if that will happen, or if Favre will be in favor of that, too.

Photo: Arnie Papp/Flickr via CC-by-SA 2.0