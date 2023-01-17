Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs.

Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys started to run out of kicking balls on their sideline because Maher’s extra point attempts were so wide they missed the net.

Brett Maher’s extra points have missed so badly that they went wide of the net and into the stands. The Cowboys are running out of kicking balls on the sideline, according to @KristiCowboy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Maher was fortunate that the Cowboys steamrolled the Bucs. Had the game been closer, his four misses might have been the difference between winning and losing.

Prior to Monday, an NFL kicker had never missed four extra points in a single game. The Cowboys stuck with Maher and let him attempt a fifth extra point, which he finally converted.

One NFL legend jokingly called for Maher to lose his job over the horrendous game, but it does not sound like Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is planning to make a change.