 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 17, 2023

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

January 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Brett Maher on the sideline

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs.

Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys started to run out of kicking balls on their sideline because Maher’s extra point attempts were so wide they missed the net.

Maher was fortunate that the Cowboys steamrolled the Bucs. Had the game been closer, his four misses might have been the difference between winning and losing.

Prior to Monday, an NFL kicker had never missed four extra points in a single game. The Cowboys stuck with Maher and let him attempt a fifth extra point, which he finally converted.

One NFL legend jokingly called for Maher to lose his job over the horrendous game, but it does not sound like Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is planning to make a change.

Article Tags

Brett MaherDallas CowboysNFL Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus