Peyton Manning had great reaction to Brett Maher missing third extra point

Brett Maher left everyone in disbelief after he missed extra points following the Dallas Cowboys’ first three touchdowns of their NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Peyton Manning’s reaction to the third miss mirrored how so many other viewers were feeling.

The “ManningCast” version of the “Monday Night Football” game aired on ESPN2 on Monday. Peyton and Eli were providing their commentary as they watched the playoff game, and Peyton lost it after Maher missed his third extra point.

Peyton and Eli are beside themselves after Maher missed his THIRD extra point 😭 "Can you cut a guy halftime of a playoff game?" —Peyton pic.twitter.com/iAtZl7B2nQ — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2023

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Why are kicking it? Why are we kicking it?” Peyton asked.

“Can you cut a guy halftime of a playoff game?” Peyton asked rhetorically.

Maher was 29/32 on field goals this season for the Cowboys. But he was 50/53 on extra points (94.3 percent), a year after going 10/12 on extra points (83.3 percent).

Once you miss three extra points in a row in the same half, that becomes a case of having the yips — some sort of mental block that causes issues in performing routine plays.

Mike McCarthy probably finally learned his lesson and might just start going for 2-point conversion attempts.