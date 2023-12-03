 Skip to main content
Panthers’ Brian Burns ejected for throwing punch

December 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tempers flared during Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with things boiling over for star pass rusher Brian Burns.

Burns was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday’s game after throwing a punch at Tampa Bay offensive lineman Cody Mauch. Burns seemingly connected with Mauch’s helmet using an open hand, which was enough to get him disqualified.

Frustrations have to be boiling over for Carolina, which entered Sunday’s game at 1-10 and is fresh off a coaching change. The Panthers were trailing the Buccaneers 14-10 at the time of the ejection and did not look particularly inspiring with a 1-11 record looming.

Burns will be missed by the Panthers for the remainder of the game. He is the team’s most dangerous pass-rusher with six sacks on the season, following up on a career-high 12.5 in 2022.

