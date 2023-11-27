Panthers make decision on head coach Frank Reich’s future

The Carolina Panthers have decided to move on from Frank Reich after less than a full season.

Reich was informed on Monday that he has been fired, according to multiple reports. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Reich called offensive plays for the Panthers for the first six games of the season before handing that responsibility over to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. A few games later, Reich decided to take back playcalling duties. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the change of heart from Reich did not sit well with some in the Panthers organization.

New setup in Carolina after Frank Reich’s firing: -Chris Tabor: Interim head coach -Thomas Brown: Playcaller, OC -Jim Caldwell: Special advisor to Brow Some in the building were not happy with Reich taking back playcalling. Now, it’s Brown’s for final six weeks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 27, 2023

Brown will now call plays again with Reich no longer in the picture.

The Panthers fell to 1-10 with their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Team owner David Tepper visited the locker room after the game and was observed yelling an expletive as he left.

Reich is taking the fall for the Panthers being the worst team in the NFL, but Tepper deserves plenty of the blame. The belief is that Tepper made the decision for Carolina to trade up to No. 1 last year to draft Bryce Young. Tepper also gave Matt Rhule a massive contract in 2020 and fired the coach after less than three seasons.

Changes were inevitable for the Panthers, but firing a coach after less than one full season always seems unfair. Though, the Denver Broncos did the same with Nathaniel Hackett last year, and they have looked much better under Sean Payton this season. Tepper is probably hoping for a similar result.