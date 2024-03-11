 Skip to main content
Brian Burns reportedly close to being traded to NFC team

March 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brian Burns without a helmet

Nov 22, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly moving close to trading star pass rusher Brian Burns, with one NFC team the rumored destination.

The Panthers are in talks with the New York Giants regarding a Burns trade, according to multiple reports. Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 reported that Burns would likely head to the Giants barring a “last minute complete breakdown in negotiations.”

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports added that a deal is “trending” toward getting done, but that nothing has yet been completed.

The Panthers broke off contract talks with Burns at the start of the month and ultimately used the franchise tag on him. The Giants will want to negotiate a long-term deal with Burns before the trade is completed, which may slow the process down a bit.

Burns would be a massive addition for the Giants. The 25-year-old has 46 sacks in his first five NFL seasons, making him one of the league’s most productive pass rushers. By combining him with Kayvon Thibodeaux, the team would be able to boast a very big threat to rival quarterbacks.

The Panthers had a chance to trade Burns for a huge haul a little over a year ago, but chose not to do it. They probably will not get as much now as they pivot toward a total rebuild.

Brian BurnsCarolina PanthersNew York Giants
