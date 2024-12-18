Brian Callahan has profane response to narrative about Titans

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan went on quite the rant Wednesday when asked about a negative narrative about his team.

Callahan got quite animated when asked how he would respond to those who view the Titans as “soft.” The head coach went on for nearly two minutes, peppering plenty of profanity into his response.

“You really want to get me going today? To be honest with you, I think it’s complete and total bulls–t, if you want my honest opinion,” Callahan told reporters. “These guys are tough f—ers, man. They go after it every day. They play hard as hell. At no point have we ever put on tape, at any point this season, that this is a soft football team. I can’t even wrap my mind around how that would be a conversation.

“Just because we don’t win games doesn’t mean we’re soft. These guys play their a– off. They play hard. They play physical. You can ask any team that plays against us. When they come off the field, they know they played us. That makes me relatively angry that that would be some presumption. That means you just don’t watch the s–t. You don’t know what you’re talking about or what you’re looking at. I’m not going to stand for anybody calling this football team soft. I think that’s bulls–t. If there’s opinions out there that feel that way, they don’t know anything about NFL football. I’d like you to walk in there and call one of these guys soft and see what happens.”

#Titans HC Brian Callahan went on a full-blown rant after being asked about the idea of his team being soft. "I think it's complete and total bull***t. … That means you just don't watch the sh**. … You can shove that right up your a**." pic.twitter.com/DwEnjLUruz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2024

Callahan went on for another minute, and concluded by telling anyone who holds that opinion to “shove that one right up your a–.”

The idea that the Titans are “soft” has gained some traction with fans and local media members. Easton Freeze of A to Z Sports, who asked the initial question, wrote that the question was inspired by a recent column by Mike Herndon of PaulKuharsky.com that made such an assertion.

The Titans are 3-11 and have been miserable pretty much all season. They are making a quarterback change this week, but few believe that will fix what ails them. The reality is that they just are not that talented, and it shows in the results.

Callahan is a first-year coach, and some fans might appreciate him going to bat for his team like this. The players probably will, too. Whether he can turn things around likely depends on their offseason, including whether they can find a franchise quarterback.