Report: Titans making big change for Week 16

The Tennessee Titans are making a major change in the wake of their third consecutive loss.

Will Levis is not expected to start for the Titans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While there has not been an official announcement, the belief is that Mason Rudolph will get the start.

The Tennessee #Titans are planning to make a switch at quarterback this week, source told ESPN. Mason Rudolph is the logical candidate to step in for starter Will Levis, who likely heads to the bench barring surprise. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 17, 2024

Levis threw three interceptions in Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was benched in favor of Rudolph after the third, which was a pick-six.

The Titans were hoping Levis would make significant strides in his second NFL season, but that has not happened. The former second-round pick has 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games this season.

Rudolph, who signed with the Titans during the offseason, made four starts earlier this year when Levis was out with a shoulder injury. Rudolph has 1,015 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on the season.

The Titans are 3-11 with games remaining against the Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. They are squarely in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.