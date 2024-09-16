Titans coach not holding back about Will Levis

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan certainly does not sound like he has a lot of faith in quarterback Will Levis right now.

Levis made another major mistake in Tennessee’s 24-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. On 3rd and goal, Levis made an incredibly ill-advised attempt at keeping a play alive amid a collapsing pocket, and wound up fumbling the ball away to cost Tennessee three crucial points. Television cameras caught Callahan on the sidelines losing his cool with his second-year quarterback.

A day later, Callahan was not feeling any more charitable toward Levis.

“I don’t regret my feelings about it and how I felt in the moment,” Callahan said Monday, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I am generally pretty composed. That one just set me off, and I, I’m human like everybody else. I have blackout moments where I’ll lose my mind.”

In other words, Callahan’s assessment of Levis is not exactly improving, even with time to cool down. It’s hard to blame him, as Levis also committed a costly turnover in a Week 1 loss that also had the coach fuming a day later.

Levis needs to learn when to go down and think about the bigger picture instead of trying to make a miraculous play sometimes. It sounds like Callahan is already losing faith in his quarterback, and Mason Rudolph could get a look if things do not change.