Titans coach furious with Will Levis after turnover

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was furious with Will Levis after the quarterback’s bad turnover against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Titans had a 3rd-and-goal situation at the Jets’ 6-yard line down 7-0 in the second quarter of the Week 2 game between the teams at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Levis couldn’t find anyone open, so he tried to escape a collapsing pocket. He then tripped as he attempted to lateral a ball to teammate Tyjae Spears. The effort didn’t go well, and the Jets recovered the fumble.

Levis flips it backwards and its a Jets fumble recovery! 📺: #NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/nZ38jEOfOo — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024

After the play, Callahan was out of his mind. “What the f–k are you doing?” he could be seen saying to Levis.

Everyone after watching Will Levis & Bryce Young pic.twitter.com/Kv4BMoWaO7 — Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) September 15, 2024

