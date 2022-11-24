Brian Daboll loses his mind after penalty against Giants

Brian Daboll absolutely lost his mind after his New York Giants were called for a penalty in the first quarter of their Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Thursday.

The Giants got the ball after stopping Dallas on a 4th-and-2 play in the first quarter. A few plays later, the Giants threw what appeared to be a 24-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins. The touchdown was nullified though by an illegal man downfield.

After being called for the penalty, Daboll went nuts on the officials.

We’ve never seen Daboll so heated!

The Giants got pushed back another 10 yards after an intentional grounding penalty, but Graham Gano impressively nailed a 57-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

You don’t want to be on Daboll’s bad side.