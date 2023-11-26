Report: Brian Daboll butting heads with 1 top Giants assistant

The New York Giants have been a major disappointment this season after reaching the playoffs last year, and the issues have reportedly resulted in some in-fighting.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the relationship between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is “in a bad place.”

“These guys are in a bad place — bad place to the point where I don’t see them actually continuing their relationship after this season, maybe not even during this season,” Glazer said. “There could be a mutual parting of ways. When I talk to people inside that organization they’re saying the tension between these two, you can feel it. And it’s just getting worse.”

The 3-8 Giants have been a disaster on both sides of the ball. They rank dead last in the league with just 13.5 points per game. They have allowed 25.9 points per game, which ranks in the bottom-five of the NFL.

You could make the argument that neither Daboll nor Martindale have done their jobs effectively this year. Though, it was noteworthy that one team captain recently seemed to call Martindale out.

Daboll’s job is likely safe. While the 2023 season has been a huge disappointment, he was NFL Coach of the Year last season. The Giants will almost certainly give the former offensive coordinator a chance to find and develop a new quarterback. Martindale, who is also in his second season with the Giants, appears to be on his way out the door.