Report: Brian Daboll emerges as favorite for Chargers head coach job

Another NFL team with a head coaching vacancy appears to be zeroing in on its preferred target.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as a favorite for the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The Chargers interviewed nine candidates, including Daboll, during their first round of interviews and are pondering next steps. It’s not yet clear what those steps will be, as Daboll cannot speak to the Chargers again until the Bills are out of the playoffs.

Daboll appeals to the Chargers due to the work he’s done with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and the Chargers would hope he could do something similar with Justin Herbert. Daboll also has a preexisting tie to Chargers GM Tom Telesco, as the two played high school football together in Buffalo.

The Chargers, at least initially, took a swing at the biggest name on the market. They fell short there, but Daboll has a lot of good stuff on his resume that should appeal to the team. At the moment, it sounds like he’s the frontrunner for this job.