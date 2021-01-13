Report: Chargers spoke with Urban Meyer about head coach job

The Jacksonville Jaguars are waiting for an answer from Urban Meyer about their head coaching job, and we may be starting to get a better idea of why the three-time national champion has not provided it yet.

Meyer has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Chargers for their head coaching vacancy as well, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The two sides have spoken, and the Chargers reportedly view Meyer as a candidate.

A recent report claimed Meyer has told his associates he received interest from the Chargers, but many within NFL circles were skeptical. Meyer will likely want roster control if he takes an NFL job, and the belief is that Chargers ownership would be hesitant to give him that much power.

All that aside, you can see why the Chargers job would have appeal. Justin Herbert had an outstanding rookie season and looks like a legitimate NFL starting quarterback. L.A. closed out the year with four straight wins, which is why many were surprised the team fired head coach Anthony Lynn.

Meyer has reportedly not yet seemed overly enthusiastic about the Jaguars job. If the Chargers are considering hiring him, that could help explain why.

Of course, two teams vying for his service (or even the perception of it) would benefit Meyer. He is said to be seeking a massive salary to make the jump to the NFL.