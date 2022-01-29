Brian Daboll confirmed as new Giants coach

Brian Daboll was widely rumored as a top choice to become head coach of the New York Giants. On Friday, it became official.

The Giants confirmed that Daboll, previously the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, would be the team’s new head coach. Daboll acknowledged in a statement that Giants fans are expecting results and a rapid turnaround after the somewhat turbulent tenure of Joe Judge.

“I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want,” Daboll said.

Daboll looked like the leading candidate for most of the process. That became even more true when the Giants hired Joe Schoen, also formerly of the Bills, as GM. There were some brief rumors that Daboll was eyeing a different opening, but that obviously did not come to anything.

Though he has no head coaching experience, Daboll has been an offensive coordinator in both college and the NFL for over a decade. He has a rebuilding job ahead of him, and the organization will no doubt want to see what he can coax out of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports