Dolphins reportedly have favorite for head coach job

The Miami Dolphins have been looking for a new head coach since firing Brian Flores at the end of the season. They may have a favorite for the job, according to a report.

The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports that Daboll is favored to become the head coach of the Dolphins.

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

Leonard’s report was framed around what may happen with the Giants job. According to Leonard, the Giants would likely turn to the likes of Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn or Flores if Daboll goes to Miami.

Daboll heading to Miami could be regarded as a surprise.

There were a lot of reasons to believe that Daboll was being lined up for the Giants job. After all, someone Daboll is quite familiar with was just hired as New York’s general manager. It made a great deal of sense that Daboll would be targeted as head coach in light of that.

Miami could have some appeal for Daboll. He might be interested in working with Tua Tagovailoa, and the team does appear to be closer to contention than the Giants are. Those may be factors in Daboll’s thinking.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports