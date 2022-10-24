Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win

The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward.

Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his team’s 23-17 win, walked over to a group of Giants fans outside TIAA Bank Field. He shook some hands and signed a few autographs.

Daboll victory cigar pic.twitter.com/g7rCLgzQNR — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 24, 2022

Thousands of Giants fans traveled to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game. There were probably more Giants fans in attendance than Jaguars fans. The Jags had to contend with crowd noise while they were on offense, especially late in the game.

Daboll is already a very popular man in The Big Apple. The Giants are off to a 6-1 start in the coach’s first season with the team. They have not won more than six games in a season since 2016.

Winning is the most important thing to fans in New York, but Daboll is also very likable. Giants players have helped his reputation with the stories they have told about him, though the team’s performance on the field speaks loudest.