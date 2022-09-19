 Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley tells hilarious story about Brian Daboll

September 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Brian Daboll looking ahead

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, left, on the field for warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is safe to say that Brian Daboll is already passing the vibe check in his first season as head coach of the New York Giants.

The Giants defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by the final of 19-16 to improve to 2-0 on the young NFL season. After the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shared a hilarious story about Daboll.

Barkley revealed that Daboll knows every word to the song “Juicy” by the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. Barkley added that the song has become a go-to in the Giants’ locker room, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Daboll was born in 1975, so he can claim “Juicy,” which came out in 1994, as a song of his generation. But one of these days, we may need to put Daboll to the test to see if he can actually nail all of Biggie’s shoutouts at the end of the first verse verbatim.

The ex-Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Daboll has already won respect for some of his gutsy moves as head coach. With the Giants now 2-0 (which is their best start since 2016), before long, Daboll may find himself sipping champagne when he’s thirsty.

