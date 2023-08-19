 Skip to main content
Brian Daboll lookalike fan wears great shirt while posing with Giants coach

August 19, 2023
by Dan Benton
Brian Daboll on the sideline

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks up during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Following an unexpectedly successful first season with the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll was back at MetLife Stadium on Friday night for a Week 2 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. There, he was met by his doppelganger.

Prior to kickoff, a Giants fan named Barry Musolf went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Daboll. In fact, the two look so similar that his in-laws gifted him with a shirt that had Daboll’s large, smiling face printed on it.

Shortly after Musolf’s initial photo went viral, he was greeted by Daboll himself and the two shared a moment that was again captured by cameras.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Giants fans slap Daboll’s face on something in celebration of their coach. Throughout the 2022 regular season, fans would display massive cardboard cutouts with Daboll’s likeness during games, usually to taunt the opponents.

Daboll has become a hit with Giants fans, not just because of his team’s success on the field but his constant engagement. After every game, the head coach regularly meets with fans outside the stadium. If the Giants were victorious on that day, he also often has a large cigar in his mouth.

