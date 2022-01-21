Giants’ GM hire could offer hint on next coach

The New York Giants have a new general manager, and that hire could give a big hint as to where they might turn in their head coaching search.

The Giants announced Friday that Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen would become the team’s new GM. Schoen was the first candidate to interview for the Giants GM job, and he promised to cast a “wide net” in the hunt for a new coach.

Schoen’s ties, however, could offer a hint at a potential favorite. Both Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports and Albert Breer of The MMQB were quick to note that Schoen has long-standing ties to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has received significant interest as a coaching candidate.

Reported weeks ago that Joe Schoen was very well positioned with the Giants. He is a very big believer in Bills OC Brian Daboll, who he has come to know very well in Buffalo https://t.co/pLkKb7yicw — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 21, 2022

Worth mentioning (as we did in the mailbag) that the connection between Schoen and Daboll is particularly strong—Schoen was in Miami for Daboll's year as Dolphins OC (2011), and was Daboll's connection in landing in Buffalo in 2018. https://t.co/rd6GsWNHpW — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2022

Daboll has been mentioned as a favorite even before Schoen was hired as GM. The Bills offensive coordinator looked poised to land a job last year, but was ultimately passed over. That may work out well for him if this opportunity becomes available.

Photo: Dec 29, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants president and chief executive officer John Mara holds a press conference introducing New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman (not pictured) at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports