Giants’ GM hire could offer hint on next coach

January 21, 2022
by Grey Papke

The New York Giants have a new general manager, and that hire could give a big hint as to where they might turn in their head coaching search.

The Giants announced Friday that Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen would become the team’s new GM. Schoen was the first candidate to interview for the Giants GM job, and he promised to cast a “wide net” in the hunt for a new coach.

Schoen’s ties, however, could offer a hint at a potential favorite. Both Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports and Albert Breer of The MMQB were quick to note that Schoen has long-standing ties to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has received significant interest as a coaching candidate.

Daboll has been mentioned as a favorite even before Schoen was hired as GM. The Bills offensive coordinator looked poised to land a job last year, but was ultimately passed over. That may work out well for him if this opportunity becomes available.

