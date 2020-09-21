Bills OC Brian Daboll has hilarious quote about containing Aaron Donald

The Buffalo Bills will have to contend with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald in Week 3, and their gameplanning involves a little bit of wishful thinking.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll weighed in on how the team will contain Donald and keep him from being his usual disruptive self in the backfield. Daboll’s hope is that the team doesn’t have to deal with him at all.

Brian Daboll on the Bills' plans for Aaron Donald: "Maybe he can miss the bus." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 21, 2020

Not terribly likely. Daboll is going to have to find a way to stop Donald from adding to his total of 34 sacks since the start of the 2018 season.

The good news is Buffalo’s offense has been in great form early in the season. Josh Allen’s new focus seems to be working well, though he may have to be prepared to take off a bit more if Donald and company flush him out of the pocket.