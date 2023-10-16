Brian Daboll goes off on Tyrod Taylor over huge mistake to end first half

Brian Daboll went off on Tyrod Taylor over the quarterback’s poor decision at the end of the first half on Sunday night.

The New York Giants were leading the Buffalo Bills 6-0 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. just before halftime. The Giants had the ball in the red zone but no timeouts. A pass interference call gave the Giants 1st-and-goal at the Buffalo 1 with 14 seconds left in the half.

The Giants set up their offense, and Taylor could be seen pointing to his helmet and yelling out something — obvious signs that he was calling an audible. The backup quarterback then handed the ball off to Saquon Barkley, who was stopped for no gain. The Giants didn’t seem to realize they didn’t have any timeouts left. By the time they got their offense set up for a spike, time had expired.

Daboll ran to Taylor immediately and chewed out the veteran quarterback, ostensibly over the poor audible decision.

Brian Daboll is LIVID at Tyrod Taylor, who clearly checked to a run play — just AWFUL decision-making. Giants needed to come away with points, and they imploded, as usual. pic.twitter.com/4IngutkGDE — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 16, 2023

Taylor could even be seen putting his hand on his chest, like it was his responsibility for the error.

The Giants had an easy opportunity to go up by two scores. Instead, they took a 6-0 lead into halftime. That type of mistake has seemed to tipify the 1-4 Giants this season.