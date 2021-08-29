Brian Flores responds to rumors linking Dolphins to Deshaun Watson

Reports emerged Saturday suggesting that the Miami Dolphins are eyeing a trade for Deshaun Watson, but coach Brian Flores is not taking the bait right now.

Flores didn’t confirm or deny whether the Dolphins had interest in Watson after Sunday’s preseason game. He did, however, give a vote of confidence to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Asked about reports regarding Deshaun Watson, Brian Flores said he any conversations they have or don’t have will remain internal as they typically do. On a follow-up Q about their belief in Tua Tagovailoa, Flores says “I’m very confident in Tua. He’s played well.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 29, 2021

Flores’ response isn’t a denial, which will do nothing to slow down speculation. The vote of confidence in Tagovailoa won’t do it either, as the young quarterback’s future would be thrown into question if the Dolphins were to bring in Watson.

There’s no indication that the Dolphins are close to trading for the Texans quarterback, but there’s a lot of smoke here right now. It remains to be seen if there will be any movement in the next week.