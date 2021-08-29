 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 29, 2021

Brian Flores responds to rumors linking Dolphins to Deshaun Watson

August 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Brian Flores

Reports emerged Saturday suggesting that the Miami Dolphins are eyeing a trade for Deshaun Watson, but coach Brian Flores is not taking the bait right now.

Flores didn’t confirm or deny whether the Dolphins had interest in Watson after Sunday’s preseason game. He did, however, give a vote of confidence to second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores’ response isn’t a denial, which will do nothing to slow down speculation. The vote of confidence in Tagovailoa won’t do it either, as the young quarterback’s future would be thrown into question if the Dolphins were to bring in Watson.

There’s no indication that the Dolphins are close to trading for the Texans quarterback, but there’s a lot of smoke here right now. It remains to be seen if there will be any movement in the next week.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus