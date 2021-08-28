Report: Dolphins are frontrunners in Deshaun Watson trade talks

There appears to be actual momentum in trade talks involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Dolphins have emerged as frontrunners in talks for Watson. The Texans are still asking for three first-round picks and two second-round selections, while other teams are still seeking pick protections due to Watson’s legal issues.

Thread. Sources tell @yahoosports the #Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions with the #Texans for QB Deshaun Watson. The Texans are seeking 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks in negotiations, according to a team that dropped out of trade talks. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

Sources said teams have angled for pick protections in any trade, to mitigate a potential #NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston PD, into sexual assault allegations from multiple women. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 28, 2021

This report comes on the heels of an earlier report claiming there was increasing talk around the NFL that Watson could be traded before the start of the regular season.

It does not sound like any deal is done, or particularly close to it. However, there are clearly talks going on involving Watson. This is something of a surprise when you consider the Texans’ asking price combined with the numerous allegations against him. However, there was always a chance that interest in Watson would linger as long as it looks like he’ll be able to play in 2021.

The 25-year-old Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, and is undoubtedly a franchise quarterback when on the field. The Dolphins have been consistently linked to him throughout the offseason, with talk that they were even willing to part with their own franchise quarterback to get Watson before the allegations against him mounted.