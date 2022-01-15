Brian Flores’ first head coach interview is with intriguing team

Brian Flores is not expected to be out of a job long after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. His first interview may be a hint about where he might prefer to land.

The Houston Texans announced Friday that Flores had interviewed for their head coaching job. This marks the first known interview for both Flores and the Texans.

The fact that the Texans targeted Flores immediately may mean nothing, but there are certainly links that would indicate extra interest from Houston in him. Texans GM Nick Caserio worked with Flores when the two were part of the New England Patriots organization. Flores also wanted the Dolphins to trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, though bringing in Flores seems unlikely to convince Watson to stay with the organization.

The other leading candidate linked to the Texans also has Patriots ties. With that in mind, Flores being a potential target is hardly a surprise.