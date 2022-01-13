Will Texans coaching change impact Deshaun Watson trade demand?

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after just one season. That might lead some to wonder if Deshaun Watson’s desire to leave the organization might be impacted with a new head coach coming in.

The answer appears to be no, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Watson’s issue remains with Houston’s ownership, and the quarterback never had a problem with Culley. The coaching situation likely does not matter as it relates to Watson’s desire to leave.

For those wondering on QB Deshaun Watson and the Texans—I wouldn’t expect this to change his desire for a trade. He never had an issue with David Culley, as far as I know. Culley actually managed the situation well. Watson’s issue always has been with ownership. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2022

Watson wanted a trade even before Culley was hired. That hire made no difference to the quarterback, and the situation has not changed nearly a year later. As long as ownership remains in place, it seems unlikely that Watson will change his mind, and Culley’s replacement will probably have to deal with the same problem.

The likelihood of a potential Watson trade remains unclear regardless of who the Texans bring in as head coach. The destination is a mystery too, especially after another coaching change may have taken one team out of the running.

