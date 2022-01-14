Texans reportedly have 1 leading candidate in mind for head coach job

The Houston Texans may move quickly to fill their head coaching vacancy after firing David Culley on Thursday.

The Texans have strong interest in New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mayo is likely to emerge as a “leading candidate” for the head coach role.

Mayo has been viewed as a name on the rise in coaching circles for some time now. He played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015, and rejoined the organization as a coach in 2019. He has interest from other teams, with the Denver Broncos also showing some early interest in him.

Texans GM Nick Caserio, a longtime member of the Patriots organization, is likely to favor someone from a similar background. Mayo makes sense from that perspective, as does another former Patriots coach who recently became available.

