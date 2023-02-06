 Skip to main content
Brian Flores hired for new coaching position

February 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brian Flores on the field

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Flores has himself a new job.

Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota.

Interestingly, this will be the 41-year-old’s first time officially serving as a defensive coordinator.

Flores was with the New England Patriots from 2008-2018. He ascended to the position of linebackers coach, where he was a de-facto defensive coordinator, but never held that title. Then he was hired to be the Miami Dolphins’ head coach in 2019, a position he held for three years.

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, finishing with consecutive winning seasons before being fired. He later filed a major racial discrimination lawsuit against the Dolphins, NFL and other teams.

Flores spent last season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers. Now he will be working in an official capacity as a defensive coordinator on Kevin O’Connell’s staff.

Minnesota’s defense has a lot of work to do to improve. They ranked 28th in the league in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed this season.

Brian FloresMinnesota Vikings
