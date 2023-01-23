 Skip to main content
Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview

January 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brian Flores on the field

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job.

The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday.

Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021. He went 24-25 over the three seasons and was fired after 2021 despite having consecutive winning seasons.

Flores made headlines when he sued the Dolphins for alleged racial discrimination. His lawsuit led the league to make widespread changes to the hiring processes for teams to create more opportunities for minority candidates.

The 41-year-old spent this season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ staff as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

The Cardinals are looking for a new head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing 4-13 season.

Article Tags

Arizona CardinalsBrian Flores
Sports News Minute Podcast
