Brian Flores responds to harsh comments from Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa made some comments this week that reflected poorly on Brian Flores, and the former Miami Dolphins head coach has issued a response.

In an interview with the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” that aired on Monday, Tagovailoa was asked how playing for Mike McDaniel has differed from what he experienced under Flores a few years ago. The quarterback was very candid with his response and essentially blasted Flores for trying to tear him down. You can read the full comments here.

Flores was asked during his press conference on Tuesday about Tagovailoa’s comments. He took the high road and spoke about how relationships between coaches and players are “the foundation of coaching.”

“I just want to say, look, I’m genuinely happy for the success that Tua’s had and I really wish him nothing but the best. … I got into coaching because I was impacted as a young guy by my college coaches, my high school coaches, going all the way to Pop Warner,” Flores said. “I got into coaching because I want to make that same kind of impact, positive impact, pour into young people, help them become — as (Kevin O’Connell) says all the time — the best versions of themselves. That’s really my goal always in coaching. So, I wish nothing but the best to Tua and really, more than anything, I’m just focused on the 2024 Vikings.”

Brian Flores on Tua Tagovailoa: pic.twitter.com/HBu7fxOvRt — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 20, 2024

That was not a denial from Flores, though it is possible he would rather not add anymore fuel to the fire.

When McDaniel first took over as head coach in Miami, Tagovailoa delivered some telling remarks about the support he had received from the new staff. There had been numerous reports that Tagovailoa and Flores did not get along, though Flores denied the reports at the time.

Tagovailoa has played at an MVP level under McDaniel when healthy, which is why he recently signed a record 4-year, $212 million extension with the Dolphins. Flores, who is currently the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, has his own side of how things went down in Miami. He told much of it in his bombshell lawsuit against the NFL.

It seems obvious that Tagovailoa had been waiting to get a few things off of his chest about Flores. The coach chose not to do the same.