Tua Tagovailoa has telling quote about support from coaches

Tua Tagovailoa appears to be very happy with the coaching staff the Miami Dolphins have surrounded him with for 2022.

Tagovailoa hosted an event for his charity over the weekend, and made a telling comment when speaking to reporters about it. The quarterback noted that head coach Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith, and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell were all in attendance, which was new to him.

“To be able to have our OC, my quarterbacks coach, my head coach here in support of this, I’ve never witnessed that,” Tagovailoa said in a CBS Miami feature.

For the last several years, the Dolphins had been plagued by rumors that former coach Brian Flores simply did not buy into Tagovailoa. Flores has denied this, but the team’s public pursuit of Deshaun Watson makes it tough to believe everyone was totally satisfied with Tagovailoa. In other words, it’s safe to say they probably would not have been flocking to the quarterback’s charity events.

Miami’s new regime seems much more eager to make the most of Tagovailoa’s talents. No wonder the quarterback is so pleased by the changes.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports