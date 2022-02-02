Brian Flores has witnesses to corroborate tanking allegation?

One of the most discussed allegations in former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit is that owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him to lose games in 2019. A new report indicates that Flores might have others available to back up that claim.

Flores’ legal team claims to have corroborating evidence and multiple witnesses to support this claim, including messages from GM Chris Grier. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe went further Wednesday, reporting that he had spoken directly to one witness who heard Ross make the offer.

As I mention at end, I spoke with a witness who said he heard Steve Ross offer Brian Flores 100K for every 2019 loss. Flores’ team says they have corroborating evidence including messages from GM Chris Grier. IF proven, integrity of game in Q. Dolphins denied the allegations. https://t.co/KnIPjHMhjb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2022

The Dolphins have denied Flores’ allegations.

The 2019 Dolphins were already set to be a bad team on the field, and it’s no secret that they weren’t trying to contend that season. What Flores has described, particularly the specific context he gave Wednesday, goes above and beyond that. Such an offer would raise questions about the integrity of the game and could be significantly damaging to the NFL. That becomes even more true if multiple witnesses back Flores’ claim.