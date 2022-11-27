Brian Robinson wears ridiculous hat after Commanders game

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson made an unusual fashion statement after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie running back spoke to the media while wearing a team hat, which is not unusual. What was strange, however, was the size of the hat. It was big. Very big. Far too big for Robinson’s head.

That, apparently, was by design. Robinson has a friend with a “big hat” company and would be happy to hook you up.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

This probably is not the next big fashion statement. On the other hand, you could certainly argue that it still beats this look, so maybe it isn’t so outrageous.

Robinson had 18 carries for 105 yards in the Commanders’ win Sunday. If he keeps putting up numbers like that, he can wear whatever kind of hat he wants to.