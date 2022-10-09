Kyler Murray pulls a Michael Scott with ridiculous outfit

Kyler Murray got the meme treatment after showing up to Sunday’s game in a ridiculous outfit.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was in Philadelphia for his team’s Week 5 game against the Eagles. Murray showed up wearing a neon green suit that was cut in a woman’s style.

Murray looked just like Michael Scott from “The Office” when the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch manager was mocked by Darryl for unknowingly wearing a women’s suit.

Kyler Murray suit made by MISSterious pic.twitter.com/aD9Mt6FRFL — Hustleberry Fin (@Mj_The3rdPick) October 9, 2022

The difference between Murray and Scott though is that Michael did not knowingly dress himself in a women’s outfit. There’s no way Kyler couldn’t have known what he was doing.

The Cardinals QB got all sorts of memes over his outfit.

Kyler Murray, respecter of Her Majesty's fashion. pic.twitter.com/4iXVEjqnJh — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray’s game day inspiration pic.twitter.com/srIVinRe1I — Randy Abbott (@RandyAbbott3) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray showing up to play the Eagles today pic.twitter.com/NXOtXFO11E — Brian (@brian2k97) October 9, 2022

kyler murray rocking the latest in fashion from the hillary clinton power suit line pic.twitter.com/QVVcmEYlrg — duchovny! (@DAlgonquin) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray walking in for Tele Time pic.twitter.com/ftOg4U9WhQ — Cristian Yin (@cristianyin_28) October 9, 2022