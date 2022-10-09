 Skip to main content
Kyler Murray pulls a Michael Scott with ridiculous outfit

October 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kyler Murray in shoulder pads

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Houston Texans in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray got the meme treatment after showing up to Sunday’s game in a ridiculous outfit.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was in Philadelphia for his team’s Week 5 game against the Eagles. Murray showed up wearing a neon green suit that was cut in a woman’s style.

Murray looked just like Michael Scott from “The Office” when the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch manager was mocked by Darryl for unknowingly wearing a women’s suit.

The difference between Murray and Scott though is that Michael did not knowingly dress himself in a women’s outfit. There’s no way Kyler couldn’t have known what he was doing.

The Cardinals QB got all sorts of memes over his outfit.

