Kyler Murray pulls a Michael Scott with ridiculous outfit
Kyler Murray got the meme treatment after showing up to Sunday’s game in a ridiculous outfit.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was in Philadelphia for his team’s Week 5 game against the Eagles. Murray showed up wearing a neon green suit that was cut in a woman’s style.
Straight off the runway.
📺: #PHIvsAZ –4:25pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/EybGs80XpM pic.twitter.com/DhtxjZGVCw
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022
Murray looked just like Michael Scott from “The Office” when the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch manager was mocked by Darryl for unknowingly wearing a women’s suit.
Kyler Murray suit made by MISSterious pic.twitter.com/aD9Mt6FRFL
— Hustleberry Fin (@Mj_The3rdPick) October 9, 2022
The difference between Murray and Scott though is that Michael did not knowingly dress himself in a women’s outfit. There’s no way Kyler couldn’t have known what he was doing.
The Cardinals QB got all sorts of memes over his outfit.
Kyler Murray, respecter of Her Majesty's fashion. pic.twitter.com/4iXVEjqnJh
— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) October 9, 2022
Kyler Murray’s game day inspiration pic.twitter.com/srIVinRe1I
— Randy Abbott (@RandyAbbott3) October 9, 2022
Kyler Murray showing up to play the Eagles today pic.twitter.com/NXOtXFO11E
— Brian (@brian2k97) October 9, 2022
kyler murray rocking the latest in fashion from the hillary clinton power suit line pic.twitter.com/QVVcmEYlrg
— duchovny! (@DAlgonquin) October 9, 2022
Kyler Murray walking in for Tele Time pic.twitter.com/ftOg4U9WhQ
— Cristian Yin (@cristianyin_28) October 9, 2022
Kyler Murray dressed like he had a one night stand and lost his clothes, so he had to get clothes from her closet. pic.twitter.com/TASk0f48Ry
— Seth Taylor (@SethTaylor1991) October 9, 2022