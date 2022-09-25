Brian Robinson hits another milestone in recovery after being shot

Brian Robinson was shot multiple times less than a month ago, and the Washington Commanders running back continues to make remarkable progress in his recovery.

Robinson was on the field with the Commanders prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While the running back is on injured reserve and ineligible to play until Week 5, he was able to run around and take part in some drills. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared a video:

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice during an armed robbery attempt less than a month ago, is out here running routes. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7wOHWeDaY3 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2022

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28. He had to undergo surgery but was released from the hospital the following day.

Police shared some wild details from the incident and have asked for help locating the suspects. No arrests have been made.

Robinson was back on the practice field running through agility drills just three weeks after being shot. His presence on Sunday is yet another positive sign.

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played at Alabama from 2017-2021 and finally became a starter last season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and was projected to have a significant role with Washington this season. Fortunately, he may still have that opportunity.