New details emerge from Brian Robinson shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking on Sunday, but not before he managed to wrestle a gun away from one of the assailants.

Police in Washington, D.C., said Monday morning that Robinson was approached by two armed suspects who tried to steal his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. He was leaving a storefront at the time. According to police, Robinson “was able to wrestle a firearm away” from one of the suspects before the other shot him twice in the lower body.

Authorities had not identified the suspects as of Monday evening but believe they are between the ages of 15 and 17, per the Washington Post.

The vehicle the two men used to flee the scene was recovered by Prince George’s County police roughly four miles away from FedExField, which is where the Commanders play. The car was reported stolen on Friday afternoon. A firearm was also found about a block away from the shooting.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He shared a positive update on social media Monday.

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played at Alabama from 2017-2021 and finally became a starter last season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and was projected to have a significant role with Washington this season.