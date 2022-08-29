Brian Robinson shares positive news in social media post

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson appears to be well on his way to a full recovery after he was shot multiple times on Sunday.

Robinson shared a photo on Instagram Monday morning from his hospital room at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. The rookie said his surgery went well and thanked fans for their prayers.

Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking. Police told NBC 4 in Washington that Robinson scuffled with the suspects after they tried to steal his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The shots were fired during the physical altercation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg. There is a chance he could still play this season.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera also provided a positive update about Robinson on Monday.

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played at Alabama from 2017-2021 and finally became a starter last season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and was projected to have a significant role with Washington this season.