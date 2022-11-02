 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 2, 2022

Arrest made in Brian Robinson shooting case

November 2, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Brian Robinson looks ahead

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Washington D.C. police announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

Police chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who is being charged as a juvenile with assault with intent to rob while armed. Investigators are still seeking two more suspects in the case, and are trying to determine which suspect fired the shots.

A photo of the suspect was included in the police’s release.

The 17-year-old arrested is believed to be one of two suspects to have handled the gun at one point. The third suspect was the getaway driver. The name of the suspect was not released, as the individual is being charged as a juvenile.

Robinson was shot multiple times in what was an attempted carjacking in August. He missed the first four weeks of the season while recovering, but remarkably made his NFL debut in Week 5 and has become a steady contributor to the Washington offense. In four games since returning, he has carried the ball 54 times for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Article Tags

Brian Robinson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus