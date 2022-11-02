Arrest made in Brian Robinson shooting case

Washington D.C. police announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

Police chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who is being charged as a juvenile with assault with intent to rob while armed. Investigators are still seeking two more suspects in the case, and are trying to determine which suspect fired the shots.

A photo of the suspect was included in the police’s release.

MPD announces an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE. Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/7ubF5D6xWD Video: https://t.co/v1l0gQtxA0 pic.twitter.com/rPD3ULyIKv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 2, 2022

The 17-year-old arrested is believed to be one of two suspects to have handled the gun at one point. The third suspect was the getaway driver. The name of the suspect was not released, as the individual is being charged as a juvenile.

Robinson was shot multiple times in what was an attempted carjacking in August. He missed the first four weeks of the season while recovering, but remarkably made his NFL debut in Week 5 and has become a steady contributor to the Washington offense. In four games since returning, he has carried the ball 54 times for 175 yards and a touchdown.