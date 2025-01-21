Surprising new favorite emerging for Cowboys job?

The Dallas Cowboys have shown interest in some high-profile candidates for their head coach vacancy, but a surprising new name has emerged in the search.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is expected to interview for the team’s head coach job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. There is reason to believe the 51-year-old is a serious candidate, too.

On Monday, DraftKings Sportsbook posted new odds for who will become the next head coach of the Cowboys. Schottenheimer was inexplicably a massive favorite at -250. Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, was listed with the next-best odds at +250.

At that point, there were no reports of the Cowboys even interviewing Schottenheimer for the job. Perhaps there were people in the know who learned that the interview would be coming.

The odds were no longer live as of Tuesday morning. Futures odds are constantly changing and are different at every sportsbook, but there have now been numerous signs that Schottenheimer is a legitimate candidate in Dallas.

Schottenheimer, who is the son of late former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, has more than two decades of experience as an assistant coach in the NFL. He has been the offensive coordinator in Dallas for two seasons. He was previously the OC of the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets.

The Cowboys appear to be in no rush to name a new head coach. They may even be waiting to add one other high-profile candidate to the mix. In the meantime, Schottenheimer will have an opportunity to make his pitch.