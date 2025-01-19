Report: Cowboys could add 1 big name to their head coach search

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be in no rush to find a new head coach, and they might be looking to add another big name to their list of potential candidates.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that he would not be surprised if the Cowboys request to interview Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Dallas has at least some level of interest in Kingsbury, according to the reporter.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up putting in a request and speaking with Kliff Kingsbury whenever he is eligible to, whether it’s done playing football or not,” Rapoport said. “Certainly I know that is someone, at least, they have some interest in and some interest in potentially exploring.”

Kingsbury only boosted his resume further with Washington’s upset road win over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round on Saturday. The Commanders racked up 481 yards of total offense in their 45-31 victory over the Lions, who were the top seed in the NFC. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looked almost unstoppable once again.

There are many reasons to believe Kingsbury is planning to remain with the Commanders for at least another season. The 45-year-old is young by coaching standards, and he probably does not want to take another head coach job unless he feels it is an ideal situation.

Kingsbury went 28-37 with just one playoff appearance in four seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. His next NFL head coach opportunity — should he get one — will probably be his last.

Kingsbury is said to have drawn interest from multiple teams. If the Cowboys are serious about wanting to interview him, it would be a surprise if he does not at least entertain a conversation.