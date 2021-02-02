Brian Schottenheimer lands job with Jaguars

Urban Meyer continues to build out his football staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brian Schottenheimer will be Jacksonville’s new passing game coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

The hiring comes three weeks after Schottenheimer was fired by the Seattle Seahawks over “philosophical differences.”

Schottenheimer, 47, was the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2020. The team set a franchise record for points scored this season, but he and head coach Pete Carroll had differences, leading to his firing.

Schottenheimer is a longtime NFL offensive assistant. He has been an offensive coordinator for both the Rams and Jets in addition to Seahawks. Coincidentally, Darrell Bevell, who preceded Schottenheimer as Seattle’s offensive coordinator, is Jacksonville’s new OC.