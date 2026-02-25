Brian Thomas Jr. could be an offseason trade target

Just one year after being one of the NFL’s standout rookies, Brian Thomas Jr. could find himself traded.

Multiple teams are monitoring Thomas’ situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Ben Solak of ESPN. The Jaguars are not actively trying to trade Thomas, but would at least consider a strong offer if they were to receive one.

Despite Thomas’ talent, he has fallen down the depth chart in Jacksonville. The team traded for Jakobi Meyers last year and saw Parker Washington emerge as a real option, and still intends to have Travis Hunter contribute at least somewhat on offense. That leaves Thomas’ future role uncertain.

Thomas struggled with drops and inconsistency last year and seemed to have a hard time developing a strong rapport with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. He caught a modest 48 passes for 707 yards with two touchdowns. That is a far cry from what he did as a rookie, when he racked up 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 scores.

The Jaguars would be taking a risk by moving on from a talent like Thomas, who has already shown he can be a major contributor at the NFL level. A quality offer from a needy team might prove too tempting to pass up, however.