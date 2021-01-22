Brian Urlacher’s brother Casey receives pardon from Donald Trump

Brian Urlacher’s brother Casey received a pardon from Donald Trump during the president’s final hours in the White House.

Casey Urlacher was charged in February 2020 with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. He is accused of acting as an agent for an offshore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher is accused of recruiting bettors around the Chicago area in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. He was one of 10 people charged for the ring.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges in March 2020. He and other defendants were close to pleading guilty as part of a deal that could have come through at the next hearing on Feb. 11.

Casey, a former football player in the Arena League, served as mayor of Mettawa, Illinois from 2013 until resigning after being charged last year. His pardon seemed to be facilitated by his famous brother, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Brian Urlacher met with Trump in March 2020, and boasted on social media about how well things went.

Casey was one of more than 140 individuals granted clemency by Trump in his final hours as president. He was the only defendant in the case to receive that notation.

In August, Brian drew attention online for a post about the NBA players who refused to play following the Jacob Blake shooting.

