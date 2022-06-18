Brian Urlacher shares which NFL QB was the toughest to face

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher faced a lot of tough opponents during his storied 13-year career, but one stood out above the rest.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Urlacher was asked about the quarterbacks he’s played and which presented the toughest challenge. Without hesitation, he named Chicago’s primary rival: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We couldn’t beat those [expletive],” Urlacher said. “We beat them like one time in 2010. You can put whatever receivers you want there, I don’t care who he is, he’ll make them better.”

And what separated Rodgers from the other quarterbacks Urlacher has faced? It’s a laundry list.

“Got a great arm, very accurate, smart,” Urlacher said. “It’s like Tom [Brady] and Peyton, [Manning] — they know all know exactly what your doing before the ball is even snapped there’s no key to that, they all know what’s going on. He threw four picks last year, how do you do that in 16-17 games?”

“It’s amazing how good of a position he puts his team in because he doesn’t turn the ball over. The guy is unbelievable at putting the ball on the money … You’re just not gonna fool him.”

Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears throughout his career — the most wins he has against any NFL franchise. His 61 touchdown passes are also the most against any NFL team.